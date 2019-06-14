WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge delayed the jury selection and trial of Dr. Raymond Kraynak for a sixth time at the request of the defense.
Federal authorities accused 61-year-old Kraynak at the time of his arrest in 2017 of once having operated Pennsylvania’s largest pill mill during the heroin and opioid epidemic. The jury selection is now scheduled for Oct. 7 with a trial to follow at the federal courthouse in Williamsport.
"Failure to grant a continuance would likely result in a miscarriage of justice," wrote U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in his order granting the defense's motion. "The ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial."
The deadline for filing pretrial motions is extended until Aug. 5.
Federal agents arrested Kraynak, of Mount Carmel, on Dec. 21, 2017. He’s charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than 6 million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.
