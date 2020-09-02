WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Raymond Kraynak and his court-appointed attorney, Thomas A. Thornton, requested on Wednesday for the 13th time to delay a trial on charges of criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
U.S. Judge Matthew Brann has granted 12 other requests to delay the jury selection and trial of Kraynak since federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Brann has not yet ruled on the latest motion.
Thornton filed the new motion after Brann deferred until Oct. 16 a decision on allowing expert witness testimony of Dr. Stephen M. Thomas. Thornton, an assistant federal public defender, argued that the defense had not been aware that toxicology examinations were conducted on three patients because those documents were not provided in discovery. He claimed to have only learned about the information during a Daubert hearing in August on whether to exclude the expert testimony.
The jury selection is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Williamsport, but Thornton is requesting an additional 60 days after Oct. 16 to file any other pretrial motions after the judge decides on allowing the expert testimony.
"In order to provide effective assistance of counsel and to adequately prepare for trial, undersigned counsel seeks a continuance of jury selection and trial," Thornton wrote. "The defense avers that the ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial."
The attorney also said that failure to grant a continuance in this case would "deny the defendant reasonable time necessary for effective preparation."
Assistant United States Attorney William Behe does not concur in the request, according to court documents.
Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.