A suspended doctor in Northumberland County petitioned federal court for the eighth continuance of a trial date for his drug-death case.
Thomas A. Thornton, assistant federal public defender, filed a motion Monday on behalf of Raymond Kraynak, of Mount Carmel, asking U.S. Judge Matthew Brann to delay jury selection and the deadline to file pretrial motions.
“The defense avers that the ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial. Defense counsel also avers that failure to grant a continuance in this case would deny the defendant reasonable time necessary for effective preparation,” Thornton wrote in the motion.
If approved, it would be the eighth such continuance.
The motion came on the deadline for pretrial motions, with jury selection currently set for Dec. 2 at the Williamsport federal courthouse.
Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe, the lead prosecutor, maintained a position he’s had on each continuance request: He concurred.
Federal agents arrested Kraynak on Dec. 21, 2017, on 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State. He surrendered his prescribing license when arrested.