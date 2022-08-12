WILLIAMSPORT — Raymond Kraynak informed the federal court system on Friday that he is appealing his 15-year federal prison sentence to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
The document, filed by defense attorney Stephanie Cesare, of Carlise, consists of one page with one sentence indicating that Kraynak, 64, appeals the judgment handed down by U.S. Judge Matthew Brann. On Aug. 3 after a 10-hour hearing, Brann denied Kraynak's original appeal to withdraw a guilty plea and sentenced the former Mount Carmel doctor to 15 years in federal prison.
No documents were available on Friday through the online federal court docket system related to the details of the appeal.
Kraynak unexpectedly pleaded guilty in September after 10 days of trial. The plea came the morning the defense was set to begin its case. As part of the plea deal, Kraynak was likely to face a maximum of 15 years in prison, a fine and probation to be determined, potential restitution to the victims and additional court fees and costs.
Kraynak attempted to withdraw a guilty plea to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.
Federal agents arrested Kraynak on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients
After pleading guilty, the remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped.
