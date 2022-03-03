WILLIAMSPORT — Raymond Kraynak is set to be sentenced Friday despite the former doctor's motion to postpone.
Kraynak, who pleaded guilty in September to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs, is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. Friday in front of U.S. Judge Matthew Brann. The hearing will take place in Courtroom 1 on the fourth floor of the United States Courthouse and Federal Building, 240 W. Third St., Williamsport.
In a filing Wednesday, Kraynak filed a motion to postpone the sentencing date. Kraynak on Feb. 18 submitted a letter to the court stating he wanted to withdraw his guilty.
"Defendant Kraynak is concerned about lack of counsel in this matter, lack of hearing to be scheduled, etc.," Kraynak wrote without the aid of an attorney. "Kraynak feels disposition on the motion to withdraw the plea agreement in question filed February 18, 2022, after sentencing would violate his constitutional rights and compromise his ability to pursue this action."
Kraynak unexpectedly pleaded guilty in September after 10 days of trial. The plea came the morning the defense was set to begin its case.
Some of the reasons for the filing of this motion to withdraw are, according to the defense motion, Kraynak is innocent, counsel was ineffective, new evidence has been found, Kraynak felt pressured into accepting the plea agreement, various constitutional issues occurred ruing the trial that were detrimental to the case and defense counsel failed to introduce exonerating evidence.
In a conversation with federal public defender Gerald Lord on Feb. 26, Kraynak wrote that he was told a conversation would take place with Assistant U.S. Attorney George Rockrashel concerning this matter. Kraynak expressed to Lord that he was concerned about the timing of sentencing, lack of counsel and preparation, he wrote.
On Tuesday, Kraynak said he spoke again with Lord "but no substantial information was forthcoming about the sentencing postponement."
As of Thursday, Brann had not issued a response to Kraynak's filings. The judge said last week he intends to accept the plea deal and sentence Kraynak to 15 years in prison.
Federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.
The remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped. While Kraynak did not plead guilty to the illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, the former doctor acknowledged his prescribing practices resulted in the death of his patients, according to the plea deal.
In addition to Carls, Kelley, Horan, Langton and Schrantz, seven other patients died: Donna Bynum, 36, of Mount Carmel; Wanda Ebright, 34, of Mount Carmel; Francis Gaughan, 47, of Lost Creek; Randy Wiest, 50, of Coal Township; Faith Herring, 42, of Atlas; Teresa Madonna, 49, of Schuylkill Haven; and Jessica Slaby, 38, of Coal Township. The government did not charge Kraynak in these seven deaths, but all 12 were listed in the indictment in relation to the illegal distribution charges.
Kraynak remains free on $500,000 bail until the sentencing date.