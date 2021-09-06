In a Dec. 5, 2012 photo, Dr. Raymond Kraynak is photographed during the The Mount Carmel Area School Board annual reorganization meeting at the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center in Coal Township, Pa. Federal prosecutors are accusing Kraynak, a Pennsylvania doctor who prescribed nearly 3 million opioids during a recent 19-month period, of causing the overdose deaths of five people several years ago. The U.S. attorney’s office in Harrisburg on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, announced the charges of drug delivery resulting in death against 60-year-old Kraynak of Mount Carmel, Pa. .