WILLIAMSPORT — The trial of Dr. Raymond Kraynak is scheduled to start on Tuesday following jury selection in federal court.
Kraynak, the suspended Northumberland County doctor who was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients, is scheduled for jury selection at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in front of U.S. Judge Matthew Brann in Courtroom No. 1. on the fourth floor of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, Williamsport. The trial is anticipated to last approximately four weeks excluding Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
Brann granted a prosecution motion on Friday that excludes the defense testimony of defense expert Susan M. Skolly-Danzinger. The prosecution argued that she should be excluded because she is not qualified to testify and is not an expert in the field of medicine.
“Although at the pretrial conference (Kraynak) asserted that Dr. Skolly-Danziger’s expert opinion would focus on the reliability of the toxicology reports relied upon by coroners, pathologists and Dr. Stephen Thomas (the government’s medical expert), Kraynak, in his rather lean expert summary, has significantly expanded the scope of her opinion to issues of legitimate medical practice and the usual professional practice of medicine – areas beyond her education, training and professional experience,” Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe wrote.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.