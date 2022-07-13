WILLIAMSPORT — Raymond Kraynak's defense team cited a recent United States Supreme Court decision in its most recent filing toward withdrawing a guilty plea of 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.
On June 27, the United States Supreme Court decided Ruan v. the United States, ruling the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knowingly or intentionally acted in an unauthorized manner.” U.S. Judge Matthew Brann will hear arguments for Kraynak's case at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 in Courtroom 1 of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, 240 W. Third St., Williamsport.
"The consolidated cases addressed by the Supreme Court in Ruan are very similar to Mr. Kraynak’s case," wrote defense attorney Stephanie L. Cesare in court documents. "More specifically, Mr. Kraynak, like the defendants in Ruan, argues that his dispensation of controlled substances was lawful because said substances were dispensed pursuant to valid prescriptions."
Cesare argues that Kraynak's prescribing practices satisfy the standard, as his prescriptions were issued for a legitimate medical purpose by an individual practitioner acting in the usual course of his professional practice. Further, Kraynak did not knowingly or intentionally act in an unauthorized manner, she wrote.
In Ruan V. United States, two consolidated cases in which a doctor was convicted for dispensing controlled substances not “as authorized.” The defendants argued that their dispensation of drugs was lawful because the drugs were dispensed pursuant to valid prescriptions Both the lower courts and the Supreme Court assumed that a prescription is authorized and therefore lawful if it satisfies the following standard: “to be effective,’ a prescription must be ‘issued for a legitimate medical purpose by an individual practitioner acting in the usual course of his professional practice,'" wrote Cesare.
The government argued that the doctors’ prescriptions failed to comply with the aforementioned standard, while the doctors argued that their prescriptions did comply, but even if they did not comply, the doctors did not knowingly or intentionally deviate from the standard. The Supreme Court ultimately held that “knowingly or intentionally” mens rea applies to the “except as authorized” clause, meaning that, “once a defendant meets the burden of producing evidence that his or her conduct was ‘authorized,’ the government must prove beyond a reasonable double that the defendant knowingly or intentionally acted in an unauthorized manner," wrote Cesare.
The government did not meet its burden in showing that Kraynak knew or intended that his conduct was unauthorized, wrote Cesare.
"Ruan further supports Mr. Kraynak’s assertion of legal innocence of the charges, because, at the time of Mr. Kraynak’s trial, his guilt or innocence revolved around whether or not he was prescribing controlled substances in an unauthorized manner," wrote Cesare. "However, after the Supreme Court’s holding in Ruan, Mr. Kraynak’s guilt or innocence revolves around whether the government can meet its burden of proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Mr. Kraynak knowingly or intentionally prescribed controlled substances in an unauthorized manner."
The plea in September came following 10 days of trial on the morning the defense was set to begin its case, but Kraynak moved to withdraw his plea and seek a new attorney two weeks before sentencing in March.
Federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.
After pleading guilty, the remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped. While Kraynak did not plead guilty to the illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, the former doctor acknowledged his prescribing practices resulted in the death of his patients, according to the plea deal.
In addition to Carls, Kelley, Horan, Langton and Schrantz, seven other patients died: Donna Bynum, 36, of Mount Carmel; Wanda Ebright, 34, of Mount Carmel; Francis Gaughan, 47, of Lost Creek; Randy Wiest, 50, of Coal Township; Faith Herring, 42, of Atlas; Teresa Madonna, 49, of Schuylkill Haven; and Jessica Slaby, 38, of Coal Township. The government did not charge Kraynak in these seven deaths, but all 12 were listed in the indictment in relation to the illegal distribution charges.
Kraynak is being detained until sentencing or he is granted a new trial.