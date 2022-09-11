KREAMER — Kreamer Feed owners hosted a party Saturday for present and past employees and the community to celebrate the company’s 75-year anniversary.
Among the 260 attendees was Romayne Kline, who worked at the company that makes bulk feed for commercial farms for nearly 50 years.
“They include her in all these events,” said her daughter, Lana Kline, of Middleburg, as she and her mother sat under a large tent and enjoyed barbecue chicken grilled on the site near the mill by brothers, Cyrus and Quinn Robinson, relatives of the company owners.
Saturday’s bash, which had attractions such as horse rides, a bounce house, games, face painting and ice cream, was one of the company’s bigger events to celebrate 75 years in business and included Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding; U.S. Reps. Fred Keller, of Kreamer, and Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, of Clearfield, and Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, in attendance.
Maintaining a family business for nearly eight decades “takes good employees, a great family and good leadership,” said William Robinson, who for several years led the company founded in 1947 by his father, George W. Robinson, before turning the reins over to third-generation family member, Jason Robinson.
William Robinson remains active in the business running a subsidiary company, BJE Poultry, which contracts with Pennsylvania farms to grow live poultry, and serving as board chairman of both companies.
Fiscal responsibility, said William Robinson, is another key to the success of the company, which has $135 million in annual sales, a payroll of $6.6 million to support 130 employees and $22 million in mostly local corn purchases.
Thompson acknowledged Kreamer Feed’s longevity is an impressive anomaly.
“Most family businesses don’t get beyond one generation,” he said, adding that the Robinson’s have created a “legacy” that serves the community and the agricultural industry.
Jason Robinson, the president of Kreamer Feed, said as a college student he didn’t think the company had lasting power, despite already operating for four decades at that point.
“I didn’t understand the business,” he said of the company that began as the Kreamer Feed Store selling chicken feed, dog food, fresh eggs and 35 cent Pepsi bottles. “Everybody in the family has played a role in getting us here.”
Company owners also include founder George Robinson’s son, Edward Robinson, board vice chairman, and daughter, Julie Robinson Eriksson, board treasurer.
Kreamer Feed started with a single plant in Kreamer and over the years continued to expand in the Snyder County municipality, but William Robinson said company officials have considered adding a Midwest facility to help curb transportation costs to far west coast clients.
A stumbling block to that expansion, he said, is finding the right facility that can adhere to Kreamer Feed’s strict standards that includes offering certified organic and GMO-free products.
While formal remarks were being made by company officials and guests, children romped around the grounds enjoying the activities.
Former employee Jason Chubb, his wife, Holly, and their children, Gabe, Jonah and Scarlett, came out for the celebration and enjoyed the horse rides.
“Obviously this is a very family-oriented company,” said Holly Chubb.