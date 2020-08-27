KREAMER — Kreamer Feed is launching a line of non-GMO animal feed designed for commercial farms and backyard farmers.
The new products, following the success of Nature’s Best Organic Feeds, are a non-GMO line and sold directly from the property in Kreamer using a newly-built e-commerce platform. This will be the first experience for Kreamer Feed with online sales from its website, BlueRibbonNonGMO.com.
Blue Ribbon Freshly Mixed Feeds offer non-GMO feed options for customers looking for bagged feed products. The line features 40-pound bags of Chick Starter Crumbles, Egg Layer Pellets, Poultry Scratch Grains, All Flock Crumbles for chickens, turkeys, pheasants and guineas, as well as All Stock Pellets for cattle, sheep and goats.
According to the Non-GMO Project, “genetically modified organisms” (GMOs) are living organisms in which genetic material has been artificially manipulated in a laboratory through genetic engineering. This creates combinations of plant, animal, bacteria and virus genes that do not occur in nature.
“At Kreamer Feed, we pride ourselves on service you can trust and quality you can count on, which is why when we saw the demand for a non-GMO animal feed line, we delivered,” a release from the company stated. “We are very excited to provide a new option in addition to our current conventional and organic feed lines.”