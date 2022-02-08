The house fire in Kreamer on Monday morning has been ruled accidental but the condition of the man burned in the blaze is unknown.
State police fire Marshal Nathan Birth said Chris Long had "multiple space heaters" in his single-wide mobile home at 131 Long Pond Drive and one of the propane heaters in the main living area apparently sparked the fire.
Birth said he determined the fire was accidental, but as of Tuesday afternoon had not received a condition report on Long, who was flown Monday to Lehigh Valley Health Network Regional Burn Center in Allentown.
Hospital officials would not provide a condition update.
Kreamer Deputy Fire Chief Owen Dauberman said the home was a complete loss.