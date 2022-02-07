KREAMER — A Kreamer man was flown to Lehigh Valley Health Network Regional Burn Center Monday morning after suffering injuries in a home fire.
Chris Long, of 131 Long Pond Drive, was alone inside the single-wide mobile home when the fire erupted at about 9:40 a.m.
"When we rolled up on the scene a neighbor approached us and said he got (Long) out," said Owen Dauberman, deputy fire chief at Kreamer Fire Department. "Fire was coming out of everywhere."
Long was taken by ambulance to the hospital and flown to the burn center in Allentown. Hospital officials would not release his condition.
State police fire Marshals Nathan Birth and James Nizinski went out to the fire scene Monday afternoon.
"It appears to be accidental in nature," said Nizinski who said it appears a propane heater may be to blame for the blaze.
Birth, who is the main investigator of the fire, was not available Monday.
In addition to Kreamer, volunteers with fire departments from Middleburg, Freeburg, Selinsgrove and Mount Pleasant Mills responded to the scene, Dauberman said.
The home was a complete loss, he said.