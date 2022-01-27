MIDDLEBURG — A 21-year-old Kreamer man was sentenced to Snyder County jail for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and pursuing other young girls.
Zachary C. Umstead pleaded guilty last fall to felony statutory sexual assault and two counts of felony corruption of minors for incidents that took place between November 2018 and February 2020.
He was charged with having sex with a 14-year-old several times during 2018, sharing nude photographs online with a 15-year-old girl in 2019 and pursuing girls as young as 12.
On Thursday, Snyder County President Judge sentenced Umstead to serve nine months to 23 months in the county jail followed by seven years of probation. He is eligible for work release.
Umstead could have faced a minimum state prison sentence of up to 40 months under the negotiated plea, said District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
At Thursday's sentencing hearing, Julie Robinson Eriksson, a co-owner of Kreamer Feed where Umstead is employed, and one of his relatives testified on his behalf.
Umstead was working as a corrections officer in Northumberland County when Snyder County law enforcement who were investigating allegations of human trafficking uncovered Umstead's crime, Piecuch said. There is no evidence that Umstead was involved in human trafficking, he said.
Sholley's sentence requires Umstead to submit to a psychological-sexual evaluation before applying for parole and to register as a sex offender for 15 years under Megan's Law.