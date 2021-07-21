Kreamer resident Aaron Bryan Ulrich was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a celebration held in June at the Middlecreek Fair Grounds.
A graduate of Midd-West High School and SUN Area Technical Institute in the Computer Networking program, Ulrich began his scouting career as a cub scout in 2010. He earned his Arrow of Light in 2014 and also Heavy Shoulders Award in 2014. In March 2014, he crossed over to Boy Scouts and was a member of Middleburg Troop 415, which is chartered by Paxtonville United Methodist Church.
During his career, he earned 31 Merit Badges; served as Webmaster and received the Conservation Boy Scout Award from the Snyder County Conservation District.
For his Eagle Scout project, Ulrich, with the help of other troop members, constructed two archery bag holders for the Kreamer Sportsman’s Club which were installed in March.
The son of Bryan and Tammy Ulrich of Kreamer, Ulrich is also the grandson of Richard and Judy Varner, of Kreamer; John and Patricia Nace, of Selinsgrove; and Renee Ulrich, of Arizona, and the late Keith A. Ulrich.
Ulrich is employed in the Information Technology Department at Bucknell University.