SUNBURY — A 28-year-old Mount Carmel man will spend up to 50 years in state prison after a Northumberland County judge Thursday reduced his sentence on charges of voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle following the death of a Coal Township woman in May 2021.
Stephen Kruskie appeared before Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini on Thursday with his attorney, public defender John Broda.
Broda argued that the original sentence of up to 70 years delivered by Rosini in May was inaccurate because some of the charges Kruskie pleaded to had merged.
Kruskie pleaded guilty in March to the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz and agreed he was guilty on all 13 charges he faced.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police say on May 21, 2021, Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Kruskie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Kruskie also asked Rosini last month to allow him to withdraw his plea because he said he was threatened. Rosini denied the motion last week but, on Thursday, held the hearing on the resentencing.
In denying the withdrawing of Kruskie's plea, Rosini wrote in her order that a “manifest injustice has not occurred as the defendant’s plea was entered knowingly, intelligently, voluntarily and understandingly.”
In May, Kruskie told Rosini he took “full responsibility” for Swartz death.
On Thursday, Rosini said legal argument and case law on the merging of some of the charges were accurate and she resentenced Kruskie to 16 1/2 years to 50 years in state prison, which was on the high end of the standard range of sentencing.