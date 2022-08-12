A Kulpmont man accused of yelling racial slurs at two Latino men and firing at least eight shots at them is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.
Brendin Gregory Pancher, 25, of Scott Street, Kulpmont, is scheduled to appear in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole at 11 a.m. Sept. 28. Pancher was charged this week by state Trooper Raymond Snarski with three felony counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into a structure; and three misdemeanor counts of terrorist threats, recklessly endangering another person and ethnic intimidation.
Pancher's father, Gregory Joseph Pancher, 45, of Scott Street, Kulpmont, was also charged with a felony count of aggravated assault; four misdemeanors counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and possessing a prohibited offensive weapon; and a summary of disorderly conduct. He is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the same time as his son.
State police at 1:23 a.m. Aug. 7 received multiple calls about gunshots in the area of the 900 block of Scott Street, Kulpmont. Upon arrival, Trooper Jacob Hook observed neighboring home surveillance footage that captured the incident involving victims Astrid Ester Lutz and Nestor Fabricio Guillen Flores.
Police reported that Brendin Pancher holding a shotgun and Gregory Pancher holding a handgun were observed in the video. Brandin Pancher allegedly fired several shots in the direction of Lutz and Flores. Brendin Pancher then allegedly entered the residence, returned with an AR-15 type rifle and fire several more shots in the direction of Lutz and Flores while yelling racial slurs, police said.
Brendin Pancher allegedly shouted, "What you got, (expletive) boy?" and "Go back to Mexico, baby," according to court documents.
A witness also heard the racial slurs being shouted, police said.
The Panchers were taken into custody in the basement of a residence in the 800 block of Scott Street, police said.
A fight occurred
Both Lutz and Brendin Pancher told police they had been in a physical altercation with each other at a local bar at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 6, but the details of the story differ, according to court documents.
Lutz told police that he accidentally bumped into Pancher at the bar. He claimed to have apologized, and Pancher said, "You better say you're sorry." Lutz said he did not appreciate Pancher being rude to him, so he said something to him, and "the next thing he knew he was on the floor of the bar" with Pancher striking him, according to court documents.
Brendin Pancher told police he had been drinking throughout the day and went to a local bar that night. Lutz had said something to him, shoved him and tried to hit him. Pancher told police he beat the person who swung at him and then left the bar, according to court documents.
Lutz said a bouncer broke up the fight and they were asked to leave the bar. Later, Lutz said he saw Pancher on a porch near his home. He and his friend Flores approached Pancher and called him a coward. Pancher went inside, allegedly retrieved a firearm and allegedly starting shooting, according to court documents.
"Lutz stated the male was so close to him while shooting that he could not see the muzzle flash of the firearm," according to court documents. "Lutz related he does not know how he was not struck by any bullets during the incident due to how close the shooter was to him."
Pancher allegedly continued shooting while Lutz and Flores retreated to Lutz's house. Lutz believed Pancher fired at least eight shots during the incident, according to court documents.
Pancher told police that Lutz and Flores starting banging on his door at 1:30 a.m. That's when he started firing from his front window with a shotgun and AR-15 rifle, according to court documents.
Pancher said he accidentally shot himself in the leg when he went looking for another gun inside his home, according to court documents.
Firing shots
Gregory Pancher told police his son called him about the fight at the bar. Gregory Pancher told police he took a handgun and began walking toward his son's home, firing the handgun twice into the air, according to court documents.
When Gregory Pancher heard loud noises and yelling, he allegedly fired a third shot and his handgun jammed. He told police he saw his son holding a gun at his home, according to court documents.
Gregory Pancher told police he hid the gun behind an oil tank in his basement, according to court documents.
Lutz had physical injuries to his right eye and forehead, including a one-inch laceration under his right eye with swelling and a contusion on his forehead. Lutz believed he suffered a concussion from the fight, according to court documents.
Search warrants
On scene, Hook observed a variety of spent ammo cases consisting of shotgun, rifle and pistol cases. Pursuant to search warrants, a Browning .25 automatic handgun and a Taurus TH 9-mm handgun were seized from behind the oil tank of the basement, as well as brass knuckles from a gray 2021 Chevrolet Silverado registered to Gregory Pancher's wife, police said.
A spent 12-gauge shotgun shell was also collected from the living room inside the residence, a Mossberg 12-guage and a U.S. Government M16 5.56 rifle, police said.
Both father and son were arraigned in front of Cole. Brendin Pancher was denied bail and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township. Gregory Pancher was released on Aug. 9 after posting $200,000 cash bail through professional bondsman Thaddeus Smith, of Milton.