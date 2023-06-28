SUNBURY — A Kulpmont resident will spend at least six months in Northumberland County Jail after pleading guilty to recklessly endangering another person and indecent exposure.
Tyler Owens, 21, of Chestnut Street, was sentenced on Monday to six to 23 months in and to three and a half years of probation by President Judge Paige Rosini.
Owens was accused of entering the bedroom of a teen girl in April and when the girl woke up and began to scream, Owens allegedly covered her mouth with a pillow, police said.
The incident occurred about two weeks after Owens was placed on probation for his role in the Mount Carmel Area School District hazing incident.
Owens is one of four former Mount Carmel Area High School football players who were sentenced in April for their involvement in 2020 hazing incidents.
Northumberland County Senior Judge Charles Saylor sentenced Owens to nine months probation for the hazing.
Owens explained that he made bad choices recently and took responsibility for his actions before issuing an apology to friends, family and anyone involved in the cases.
In May, Owens was also sued in federal court by one of the alleged victims in the hazing incident.