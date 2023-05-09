KULPMONT — A 42-year-old Kulpmont resident, allegedly involved in a domestic incident where a weapon was fired Monday night, is now in custody, according to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
State police responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Kulpmont home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street at about 7 p.m. Monday.
Troopers said Brian Leyba entered the front porch of the 64-year-old victim's residence at approximately 7 p.m.
The female victim was standing in the front doorway of the residence when Leyba pushed her into the door, causing injury to her left arm, troopers said.
Leyba then entered the residence, where he and the victim engaged in a verbal argument, police said.
A witness contacted Northumberland County 911 and yelled to Leyba he was on the phone with authorities, troopers said.
Leyba then exited the front door, turned back towards the victim, and fired one round into the porch floor of the residence, troopers said.
Leyba then told the victim he would do the same to her, police reported.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire police set up a perimeter and blocked off the area in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street while a state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated, troopers said.
Leyba was unable to be located inside the home and troopers said they are now searching for the man who could be armed.
On Tuesday morning, Matulewicz said he was made aware Leyba was taken into custody without incident by Stonington state police.
"The Pennsylvania State Police acted quickly and efficiently and were able to apprehend the individual Monday morning," he said. "This specific threat to public safety has now been eliminated thanks to our law enforcement."