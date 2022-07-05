KULPMONT — A Kulpmont man is wanted by police for an alleged stabbing incident that sent another man to the hospital, state troopers said
Kyle Gray, 35, of Spruce Street, is wanted by Stonington state police in connection with a July 3 incident in Kulpmont. An arrest warrant was issued by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Police said they spoke with the alleged victim who said he engaged in a verbal argument with a relative. The victim allegedly told police he was in his bedroom when Gray began to pound on the door while yelling and screaming, police said.
The victim told police he told Gray he did not want the man to enter his bedroom but Gray forced the door open with a knife raised, police said they were told by the alleged victim.
The victim then grabbed a metal pipe to protect himself but the two ended up in a physical altercation and Gray allegedly stabbed him several times in the shoulder, chest and back of the neck, troopers said.
The man was taken to the hospital and Gray had fled the scene, police said.
Troopers searched the area but could not find Gray, troopers said.
Gray faces charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person