Two grandchildren rely on the support of Jillita Grant, who expects to soon formalize legal guardianship for a third grandchild.
The Kulpmont resident, in turn, is grateful for the support her family’s received from The Salvation Army's Here. For. Good. program
Her grandchildren for whom she’s caring are all school-age: 12, 8 and 7. Grant said she’s been unable to work steadily due to the pandemic, in part, as a precaution to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19 among her family.
Through Here. For Good., Grant said the kids received coats, hats, scarves and gloves. They received a food box ahead of Thanksgiving, too, and anticipate a few extra gifts for Christmas this year.
“I’m just so in love with the program. I reached out to the Salvation Army and they blessed my family,” Grant said.
This is the second year Grant’s been enrolled in Here. For Good., she said. Last year, she received a holiday food box, Christmas tree and toys.
It takes some humility to reach out for help in any capacity, Grant said, and she’s thankful to receive it without judgment or harsh treatment.
“I can’t say enough about the volunteers who make it happen,” Grant said. “I’ve been treated as family with care and respect. Not only that, they seem very happy to assist. It makes it so much easier to receive gifts from people that you don’t know.”
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Today’s donation total is $1,900, thanks to $200 from Cameron Reichen of Northumberland, $100 from Mary Laudenslager of Selinsgrove, $50 from Betty Savidge f Selinsgrove, $250 from Phyllis and Norman Rich of Lewisburg, $200 from Ellen Gauthier and Steven Miller of Lewisburg, $100 from Cathrene Saylor of Beavertown, $500 from David and Elizabeth Clough of Lewisburg, $100 from John M. Cooper of Selinsgrove and $400 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.