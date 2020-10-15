SUNBURY — Convicted serial rapist John Kurtz will be sentenced in Northumberland County Court in January.
Kurtz, 46, of Shamokin, who is a former SCI-Coal Township prison guard, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 5 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. A jury of seven men and five women found Kurtz guilty of all 43 counts against him on Wednesday.
Over five days of testimony, the commonwealth laid out evidence and presented testimony that Kurtz was responsible for multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
Saylor ordered a pre-sentence investigation and an assessment from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether Kurtz is a sexually violent predator.
Kurtz is represented by Public Defender Michael Suders and the Commonwealth is represented by Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.