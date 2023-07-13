LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township is seeking a full-time Public Works laborer.
Primary Responsibilities include road maintenance, mowing, snow plowing, on-site and curbside recycling, and maintenance of township facilities, recreation areas and equipment.
Applicants should have or be able to obtain a PA CDL Class A or B license and be able to respond to call outs outside of normal working hours.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 11. Employment applications are available at the Township Office, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg, or by visiting the website at ebtwp.org.
Applications must be hand delivered to the Township Office by Aug. 11.
Wage will be based on experience.