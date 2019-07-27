Lack of doctors fueling health care delays

Robert Eberly struggles to contain his frustration when he talks about the difficulty he’s had in scheduling a medical appointment at Geisinger.
A May 31 appointment with the Lewisburg man’s primary physician that was scheduled nine months in advance was postponed twice, first until October and then until December.
“How can you be a hospital if you can’t meet patients’ primary medical needs?” Eberly said.
Valley health officials acknowledge there is a problem.
“There is a provider shortage, both locally and nationally,” said David Lopatofsky, executive vice president and chief medical officer at UPMC Susquehanna.
The hardest-hit area is in primary care, but all segments of health care are experiencing difficulty in recruiting providers and the problem isn’t expected to improve soon, he said.
The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates that the U.S. could see a shortage of up to 120,000 physicians by 2030.
Need more physicians
The shortage of providers is affecting consumers in many areas.
A 2017 survey from health care consultant Merritt Hawkins found new patients in large cities like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Houston wait an average of 24 days to see a medical doctor. That’s up from 18 days in 2014.
The survey was done in 15 metropolitan areas across the U.S. in family medicine, cardiology, dermatology, obstetrics and orthopedic surgery. The wait time in smaller markets is even higher, the survey said.
Geisinger’s Chief Administrative Officer Tom Sokola has worked in healthcare for 38 years and said the medical field is always in need of more physicians.
“Everyone is competing for the same providers. It’s a supply and demand issue,” he said.
Sokola and Lopatofsky attribute the provider shortage with the increase in the aging population.
“The demand for health care services continues to grow exponentially with a leading contributor being the aging Baby Boomers,” Lopatofsky said. “With 10,000 people turning 65 years of age each day, a considerable amount of experienced providers are retiring from careers in health care — accounting for nearly one-third of the physician workforce by the year 2030. The additional demand from this population will not only continue to grow but also age considerably in the next decade requiring even more care. The U.S. population is estimated to grow by nearly 11 percent, with those over age 65 increasing by 50 percent by 2030.”
Rural hospitals have it even tougher than most, he said.
“Rural America, such as our region, has historically faced challenges in provider recruitment as many young providers prefer more urban areas. Add this shortage to those existing challenges and we’re seeing a disparity in the patient to provider ratio like never before,” said Lopatofsky.
Health care experts have been working with education providers on starting new medical school and health care programs but so far those efforts have been “insufficient in helping address the shortage long-term,” he said.
Sokola said Geisinger has recruited 200 physicians in the past two years but still struggles to bring in family practice providers and specialists in areas such as neurology and internal medicine.
To address the problem, federal and state incentives are being offered to medical school students interested in working in rural regions and to encourage them to specialize in underserved fields. Collaborations like the shared residency program between Geisinger and Family Practice Center also help to fill vacancies in primary care slots.
To boost the physician pool and meet patient needs, Sokola said, Geisinger is offering scholarships to students enrolled at its medical school; increasing the number of Careworks urgent care clinics and offering programs such as Geisinger At Home, which serves the ailing directly in their homes, and the newly launched 65 Forward clinics that offer primary care specifically for seniors.
Timely care vital
New Geisinger President and CEO Jaewon Ryu said patient care has always been Geisinger’s “North Star.”
Making sure they get timely care is as vital as ever and Geisinger is using old-school thinking to cut down on waits for patient care.
“We are building programs and taking them to patients more often,” he said. “Historically, we’ve been building big facilities and they’ve been state of the art. We’ve hired physicians, nurses, providers and the clinical staff and we expect people to come to us for care.
“One way to make it easier is to take the care to them. Some of our physicians are getting back to making house calls.”
Ryu said Geisinger keeps improving its time for patients to see their primary care providers. Ryu said if a patient has an urgent issue — such as a high fever— Geisinger is able to accommodate an appointment either the same day or the next 85 percent of the time. Routine physicals, he said are regularly scheduled long in advance.
Special appointments, such as dermatology, may take a bit longer, especially if the patient wants care at a specific location.
“For about half of our specialties, we’re getting people care faster than if they went somewhere outside of Geisinger,” he said. “The progress is there, but we’ve got to improve. We have some specialties that are always actively recruiting so we have the right number of people.
“So it really depends on which specialty a patient is looking for and which location. We have some specialties where providers cover a large geographic region. If someone says they only want to come to this location, the wait could be a little longer.”
The provider shortage also extends into the dental field. Pennsylvania ranks as one of the top 10 states in need of dental care practitioners
Jagdeep Goraya, DMD, who has worked as a dentist in Selinsgrove for the last four years, said the government needs to have the same urgency with dentistry.
“There’s not enough emphasis on dental care. The government needs to provide the same benefits to dentistry as medical care,” he said, adding that many graduates prefer working in larger markets and don’t accept Medicaid because the reimbursements don’t cover expenses.
Selinsgrove resident Susan Bolig said she’s facing that problem in trying to find a local dentist willing to accept her 18-year-old autistic son Ryan’s Access card.
“No one will take it,” she said.
Appointments postponed
Eberly, a retired salesman, is a meticulous planner.
Before departing last August for a prolonged stay in Florida, the Lewisburg resident made an appointment with his primary physician at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for May 31.
Two weeks before the scheduled appointment, Eberly received a call informing him the visit would have to be postponed until October. That call was followed up soon after with another postponement until December.
“I’d been seeing (the physician) for two years after my other doctor retired. I’m happy with him,” said Eberly whose initial annoyance turned to frustration with the long wait time for medical appointments.
The explanation he was given for the delay was that his primary physician had no openings but that he was mentoring interns.
So, Eberly made an appointment with the intern working with his doctor in order to have a brief chat with his own physician.
“It’s like I don’t have a doctor,” he said.
Getting an appointment with his primary care physician isn’t the only problem Eberly said he’s facing with his medical care.
In late May, he began experiencing daily headaches and tried to schedule a brain scan at Geisinger in Danville, but chose to go to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg instead when a sooner appointment was available.
The scan showed a blockage in his carotid artery but Eberly wasn’t able to schedule a meeting with a vascular surgeon until this week, 55 days after his symptoms arose and have persisted daily.
“There’s just a lack of urgency on their part,” he said of health care professionals.
Geisinger does provide same-day appointments for patients “who are most in need” but the goal of its specialty clinics for non-urgent appointments is for a 10- to 30-day wait of the referral, said Tracey Wolfe, vice president of operations.
Tricia Carvell, of Richfield, said her ailing toddler is having to wait months for kidney surgery at Geisinger.
Seventeen-month-old Natalee was born with kidney reflux and has been on antibiotics to ward off infection since she was 6-months old. Physicians determined two weeks ago that the child wouldn’t outgrow the problem and scheduled surgery.
“We were told we’d have to wait until Oct. 2” because the there’s no operating room available for the 3-hour surgery until the then, said Carvell. While Natalee’s condition is not life-threatening, Carvell said, she wants her daughter off antibiotics and recuperating as soon as possible. “I was very, very upset. I tried other hospitals but, since she isn’t an established patient, it would take as long. We have her on the cancelation list and I’m calling every week.”
Difficult to recruit specialists
Unlike many rural hospitals, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg hasn’t experienced a shortage in primary care workers but recruiting specialists in areas such as pediatrics, pulmonary and dermatology has been more difficult, said Brian Wolfe, vice president of Physician and Clinic Practices.
By focusing on patients, engaging with staff and investing in technology, he said Evangelical’s turnover rate is a low 2 percent among its 190 employed providers and 350 medical staff members.
“We are centrally isolated but it’s an advantage to us in some ways,” said Dr. John Devine, vice president of Medical Affairs at Evangelical, who said recruitment is aided by the hospital being located in a small community with good schools and within a few hours drive of major U.S. cities.
Added Wolfe, “This isn’t rural medicine like in the Midwest.”
The use of advanced practitioners — such as physician assistants, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners — is helping to fill the gaps and relieve the shortage. But for some patients, that’s just not adequate.
For Mary Bachman, the mother of a 4-year-old son, Elijah, who has autism, finding specialists near her Lewisburg home is very difficult.
She travels to Williamsport and Bloomsburg for advanced therapy and frequently finds herself juggling the needs of her family, which includes a 3-year-old daughter.
“The appointments pretty much run our lives. The trick is balancing it all,” said Bachman.