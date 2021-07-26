SELINSGROVE — Penn Valley Airport officials and a local developer say they have lost potential business opportunities due to a lack of public water access on Airport Road.
A state agency representing forest fire services looked at the Snyder County airport as a central location to add a hangar and planes last year but opted to build in Williamsport due to the lack of public water at Penn Valley, airport manager Stephen Bowers said.
"They need a water source to turn these planes around quickly and a well wouldn't accommodate that," Burrows said. "We had a lot going for us and water was against us."
Across the street, local developer Robert Grayston said the water issue was also a factor in the loss of three potential tenants to his 80-acre property, including a large manufacturer and a company that moved to Milton instead.
"You can't grow without public water," he said of the inability to attract large companies or manufacturers at the site with well water. "The property will never get to the full potential without it."
State Legislator Lynda Schlegel Culver and county officials have tried to intervene by placing calls to the water company requesting the water line be extended by about 1,500 feet.
"That area is in one of the key locations for development," said Culver.
Aqua PA spokesman Gretchen Toner said the airport and Grayston properties are currently not in the company's service area.
Still, she said, extending the water line to them may be possible but not for at least 15 months due to a well replacement currently underway. The work needs to be done since the well is being impacted by the construction of the southern portion of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Project, she said.
The replacement well is expected to be completed by October 2022.
"We could absolutely revisit (extending public water) at that time," Toner said.
Grayston and Penn Valley Airport Authority Chairman Bruce Witkop aired their grievances to the Greater Susquehanna Business Development Council last month.
"Out of that, we are developing a strategy to have ample utilities" provided along Airport Road by working with Aqua PA, UGI and Hummels Wharf Sewer Authority, said Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Access to public water, gas and other utilities is particularly important at the site which is located near what will be a major interchange for the thruway.
"It's extremely valuable commercial property and every day they lose an opportunity," said Garrett, adding, but "these things take time. There will be plenty of opportunities in the future and the property will be even more valuable."