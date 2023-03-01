MIFFLINBURG — There may not have been any actual snow on the ground for the annual Snowfest at R.B. Winter State Park Sunday, but the warmer temperatures and sunshine brought out hundreds of people interested in the afternoon’s various activities.
Snowfest is an annual event that began in 1997 and typically draws between 400 and 1,000 outdoor-loving enthusiasts who come out for the annual trail race, to visit with Smokey Bear, check out the various hiking paths, learn about the environment and support the park.
The annual event was sponsored by The Friends of Raymond B. Winter State Park, a group that formed in 2021 “to provide volunteers at the Raymond B Winter State Park Complex and its subsidiary parks, McCalls Dam State Park, Ravensburg State Park, and Sand Bridge State Park, additional facets by which to contribute to the conservation and stewardship of the parks and their resources,” according to their website. They were organized by the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
For the first time this year, the group hosted a silent auction, something Mary Marshall, chairperson, said she hopes brings in additional funds for the park. Any money raised during Snowfest by the organization will be used on projects to enhance the visitor experience at R.B. Winter, she said.
“It’s been an excellent turnout,” she said. “It’s at least as busy as last year, if not more.”
Local businesses and artisans donated more than 170 items.
Last year, Marshall said the Friends group was able to donate $4,000 to the park. Those funds went to purchase playground equipment, and an AED, as well as for programs, events, projects, and needs within R.B. Winter State Park
“All of the proceeds are being used to better the park,” said Marshall.
In addition to the silent auction various conservation organizations provided educational displays and activities, the S.T.R.I.K.E K9 Search and Rescue held a demonstration and Smokey Bear.
Also in the education center were winter crafts, education spaces, live music, merchandise for sale and fly fishing demonstrations by Trout Unlimited.
Rick Edwards of Milton spent his afternoon making lures. He noted the Lewisburg chapter to which he belongs is very active, and invites newcomers to their meetings which are held from 7-9 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month (September through April) at the Lewisburg Hotel.
Organizations who supported this year’s event included Bald Eagle Mountain Bike Association, Evangelical Community Hospital EMS, Linn Conservancy, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Penns Valley Conservation Association, S.T.R.I.K.E. K9 Search and Rescue, Seven Mountains Audubon, Smokey Bear, Sugar Valley Snow Riders, The Friends of R.B. Winter State Park, Trout Unlimited and the Union County Conservation District.