SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Arts Council (SCAC) is disbanding, the organization announced on Thursday.
Pandemic-related social restrictions combined with a lack of SCAC volunteers have forced the cancellation of most of the council's usual projects in 2019-2020.
The SCAC will divide its assets among Snyder County Library system, The Regional Engagement Center (REC), Snyder County Coalition For Kids, and The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC) to help local families in need.
The council encourages all who are able to donate what they can to support the community.