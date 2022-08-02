SUNBURY — Officials said they are looking forward to having Lackawanna College in the city for many years to come after celebrating the institution’s five-year anniversary Monday.
The college held the celebration Monday afternoon inside the center’s location in the North Fourth Street Plaza.
“I was happy to be a part of the celebration,” Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said. “The college is a huge part of our community.”
Individuals had the opportunity to tour the facility and talk with Lackawanna College representatives during the open house Monday.
One of those was 15-year-old Line Mountain student Lola Shingara.
Shingara said she was excited to tour the facility and see what the college had to offer.
“I was looking at forensic science and criminal justice,” she said. “Now that I am looking at these things it’s like a dream come true and I am thinking about enrolling here when I can.”
The Sunbury Center offers options and flexibility of classes with options like online learning and classes currently at the center. Students can pick from a variety of bachelor’s and associate degree programs as well as certificates, according to officials.
Bachelor degrees include business, criminal justice, human services, restaurant and foodservice management and RN to BSN. The center’s associate degree programs include accounting, business administration, business studies, criminal justice, culinary arts, which will start soon, cyber security, human services, petroleum and natural gas technology, professional studies and sport management, according to officials.
The college also recently signed an articulation agreement with Susquehanna University. That agreement allows qualifying students guaranteed acceptance as a junior at the university.
Campus Director Phil Campbell said he was also happy to be celebrating five years in the city.
“As we look to our next five years our goals are to increase the number of people we can help,” Campbell said. “We want to work more with local high schools, employment agencies and organizations that are in our area.”