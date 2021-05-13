SUNBURY — Students at the Sunbury branch of Lackawanna College now have the opportunity to enroll in the Conservation and Natural Resource (CNR) certificate program in the fall semester.
The Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center (LCEEC) announced on Wednesday the expansion of its popular program. In addition to Sunbury, students can take the program at their Environmental Education Center in Covington Township or at their Towanda location. The program is currently accepting applications for the fall semester and is set to begin in August 2021.
During this 15-week accelerated program, students will complete five undergraduate-level field biology courses at the LCEEC located on 211-acres of diverse habitat in Covington Township.
The curriculum focuses on the conservation and interpretation of our natural environment. The program includes instruction in environmental interpretation, wildlife management, freshwater ecosystems, dendrology, and ornithology. Students will also experience both classroom and hands-on field training throughout the program.
The CNR certificate is appropriate for anyone seeking a career as a park ranger or in a related field. Students may also take individual courses. Courses are transferable into two or four-year degree programs. Upon graduation, students will receive a CNR certificate and transcripts of their undergraduate coursework.
Applications are currently being accepted for the Fall 2021 semester and financial aid is available. The CNR program is also approved for WIOA funding for displaced workers or individuals with high financial need. Please call PA Career Link for Lackawanna County to verify WIOA funding eligibility.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER