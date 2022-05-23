SCRANTON — Lackawanna College and Marywood University (MU) have announced a new Memorandum of Understanding that provides pathways for qualified undergraduate students from Lackawanna into a number of MU’s graduate programs.
Lackawanna College has a campus in Sunbury. The Sunbury branch, located at the Sunbury Plaza at 1145 N. Fourth St., had its first semester in August 2017.
“This new agreement with Marywood University will provide a seamless process for students to transition between their undergraduate and graduate careers,” said Adrienne Asbury, Lackawanna College dean of Curriculum and Faculty Affairs. “Lackawanna students who take advantage of one of the offered pathways will reap both academic and financial benefits as they continue their education.”
Under the agreement, students from Lackawanna’s bachelor’s degree programs who meet specific GPA requirements, along with other program-specific requirements, will be granted admission to MU’s graduate programs. Eligible students will also receive a 20 percent tuition reduction during their graduate studies at MU.
Additionally, the agreement allows course sharing — by which current undergraduate Lackawanna College students may reverse transfer credit for Marywood courses to Lackawanna toward their undergraduate degrees. Students who choose the course-sharing option will pay Lackawanna’s tuition rate for these particular Marywood courses.
“This is an opportunity for us to truly collaborate with another academic member of our community,” said Marywood President Sister Mary Persico, IHM, Ed.D. “Education is the thing that raises people up and gives people the opportunity to have wonderful careers and to flourish. To be able to do that with another academic institution in Lackawanna County is all the better.”