SUNBURY — Soon after enrolling at Lackawanna College Sunbury Center to study sports management, Tanaya Frazier landed a paid internship with Harlem Globetrotter Mia "Mighty" Hopkins.
"I'm running her social media and looking for endorsements," said Frazier, a 2020 graduate of Selinsgrove High School who participated in cheerleading and track.
Since leaving high school, Frazier spent a year at Bloomsburg University, took a year off to work and consider her future and enrolled this fall at the Sunbury campus of Lackawanna College.
During her admission interview, center director Phillip Cambell said, Frazier was asked about her goals and post-graduate plans.
"We do that with every student. We want this to be meaningful for them," Cambell said.
So, when Campbell received a call from the college's marketing director after Hopkins reached out to the Scranton campus and asked for recommendations on a student intern to help run her social media, he recalled Frazier who he described as "very outgoing. She can talk with anyone and she is really focused on working in sports."
Frazier had a Zoom interview "between classes" with Hopkins, who was touring in Europe and when she emerged "was grinning ear to ear," Campbell said.
She's now in her second week of working for Hopkins, 27, a Pittston Area graduate who signed a one-year deal with the Harlem Globetrotters late last year.
They talk daily and meet via Zoom at least once a week.
"Mia is very determined and she wants to put out the best possible (information) on social media," said Frazier, who said she's eager to learn everything about sports management as possible. "I want to explore that."
Cambell said Frazier's internship demonstrates that students who attend the Sunbury campus of Lackawanna College "are not limited" and have many opportunities.