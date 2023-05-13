SUNBURY — Fourteen students graduate today from the Sunbury Center of Lackawanna College.
The Scranton-based college will hold its 129th commencement ceremony with more than 550 students at 1 p.m. today in the College’s Student Union building. The Sunbury branch, located at the Sunbury Plaza at 1145 N. Fourth St., opened its first semester in Sunbury in August 2017.
“We have had a very successful graduating class this past year,” said Center Director Phillip Campbell. “Some are continuing on with Lackawanna College to pursue their bachelor’s degree, some are transferring to another college and others are entering the workforce.”
Kassidy Ressler, 19, of Selinsgrove, is graduating today with an associate’s degree in criminal justice after spending only one semester at Lackawanna. A 2022 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, Ressler went to SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin and earned SOAR (Students Occupationally and Academically Ready) credits toward the Criminal Justice major at Lackawanna, and she also took dual enrollment classes while she was in high school. The combined programs allowed her a swift program completion.
“I did all but eight classes in my senior year of high school,” said Ressler. “It makes me feel like I can do anything. It allowed me to work while getting an education. I’m prepared for the future and able to get ahead of everyone in my age group. It allowed me to experience college and figure out the type of college I want to attend.”
Ressler is transferring to Liberty University’s online program, seeking her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in human resources. She is on the path to graduation by September 2024.
Ressler is working as a manager at the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool this summer. She said her degree helped her get the job.
The Sunbury branch graduates are as follows: David Klacik with an associate degree in business administration; Blake Miller with an associate degree in criminal justice; Robert Klock with an associate degree in cybersecurity; Courtney Wagner, graduating with an associate degree in accounting; Megan Harpster, with an associate degree in business administration; Amber Barnes with an associate degree in business administration; Ariah Beasley, with an associate degree in criminal justice; Cheri Hoffman with a bachelor’s degree in human services; Kassidy Ressler, with an associate degree in criminal justice; Alyssa Adams with an associate degree in business studies; Johnathan Bromley with an associate degree in criminal justice; Lauren Campbell with an associate degree in professional studies; Donovan Crawford with an associate degree in cybersecurity; and Michael Rusk with a bachelor’s degree in business.