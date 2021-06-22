SUNBURY — The Sunbury center of Lackawanna College will be the first branch of the Scranton-based school to offer a multi-level 3D Printing certificate program.
Sunbury Center Director Philip Campbell said he introduced the program to meet feedback from Valley industries and purchased six Creality 3D printers. Acumen Research and Consulting forecasts the global printing market to reach $41 billion by 2026.
"It will be good for hobbyists, people already in manufacturing, or entrepreneurs who have ideas and want to create something to sell," said Campbell.
The Lackawanna College Venture Lab at the main campus has a 3D printer but not specific courses or training. The Sunbury Branch campus will have one-on-one training from an expert.
3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is the process of making three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file. In an additive process, an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the object is created. Each of these layers can be seen as a thinly sliced cross-section of the object.
3D printing can be used for architectural scale models, consumer products, dental products, industrial products, maquettes, movie props, prosthetics, reconstructing evidence in forensive pathology, replicating ancient artifacts and reproducing fossils.
The beginning level will be a one-week course that will introduce students to the software and hardware used for 3D printing and conclude with the creation of an entry-level product.
The intermediate level will be a one-month course that will allow students to more closely examine the capabilities of 3D printing software and hardware. Participants will create and design their own unique piece as part of the their final projects.
The advanced level will be a course over three to four months that will allow students a deep dive in 3D printing software capabilities and hardware modification as it also explores alternative printing material. Students will create multiple pieces that should fit and work together as a test of their skills.
The curriculum for the new program has been designed by an advisory board of professionals from a wide range of industries with varying levels of expertise. The program will be available year-round and is expected to start in August.
Bob Garrett, the CEO/president of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said 3D printing and computer numerical control (CNC), a method for automating control of machine tools through the use of software embedded in a microcomputer attached to the tool, are the wave of the future. Members have expressed the need for those technologies.
"All manufacturing is moving toward it," he said.