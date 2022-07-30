SUNBURY — Lackawanna College will celebrate five years in Sunbury on Monday and the college president said she is proud of the success the institution is having in the city.
“We are truly the community’s college and we are here to assist people in getting the education they need to be successful and to meet the needs of local employers. Our programs provide students with the latest information so they have the most current skills for their industry when they graduate,” said President Dr. Jill Murray.
The college will host the celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. at the N. Fourth Street Plaza. Several graduates will be in attendance, according to college officials.
The event will also feature open house tours and one-on-one help with financial aid.
“We work with our students to ensure they succeed and to help guide them throughout their time at the college,” Philip Campbell, Sunbury Center director, said. “The Sunbury Center provides high-quality education for students in Northumberland and the surrounding counties. We are committed to providing a quality education to all who seek to improve their lives and better their communities. We continue to be the community’s college and we take that responsibility seriously.”
The Sunbury Center offers options and flexibility of classes with options like online learning and classes currently at the Center. Students can pick from a variety of bachelor’s and associate degree programs as well as certificates, according to officials.
Bachelor degrees include Business, Criminal Justice, Human Services, Restaurant and Foodservice Management and RN to BSN. The Center’s Associate degree programs include Accounting, Business Administration, Business Studies, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts – which will start soon, Cyber Security, Human Services, Petroleum & Natural Gas Technology, Professional Studies and Sport Management, according to offcials.
The college also recently signed an articulation agreement with Susquehanna University. That agreement allows qualifying students guaranteed acceptance as a junior at the university.
“The programs we have at Sunbury enable students to stay in the area and save money because they can attend a college right here,” Campbell said. “We are constantly looking for ways for students to also continue their education, whether it’s through one of our own bachelor degree programs or with another university that we have an articulation agreement with like Susquehanna University.”