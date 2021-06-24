In response to Chris Skelly’s letter (Death with Dignity, June 18). May I remind you that any willful termination of human life is murder, whether it be abortion, suicide, mass killings, spouse killing spouse, parent killing child, or as you say...death with dignity.
One of the Ten Commandments from God says, Thou shalt not kill. Exodus Chapter 20, verse 13: We are to live out our lives to the very end.
Just because our government legalizes these killings does not make them moral or right in God’s sight. If you don’t believe me now, you will when you reach judgement day.
Yes, it is difficult to sit with a loved one who is suffering and dying, as I and many of us have had to do, but I love that person enough to be with them and give them all the comfort I can until God calls them home. How sad, that we are so selfish today that we have no love and compassion for those we are supposed to love and care for.
Check with the nursing homes and see how many people are put there with few people bothering to visit them, especially if the person has lost communication skills. So sad we no longer know what real love is.
Rita Campbell,
Sunbury