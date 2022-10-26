LEWISBURG — High school thespians from Lewisburg Area will get a chance to work on their acting chops ahead of the spring musical at the school’s 14th annual Broadway Bistro on Saturday.
The event combines a casual sit-down dinner and musical production as students take on the roles of performers and servers. La Primavera Italiano Ristorante, Lewisburg, is providing a catered menu for the bistro. There is only one performance at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Lewisburg Area High School cafeteria.
For the performance, Lewisburg Area High School music teacher and Choral Director Jonathan Walz said students audition with their own pieces from their favorite shows. The only requirement is that it is school appropriate and is a song from an actual Broadway musical.
“They are gaining audition experience as well as easing them into performing before a live audience,” Walz said. “This event also allows each individual to assume the role of a ‘lead’ performer.”
This year’s songs include selections from “Anastasia,” “A Chorus Line,” “Kinky Boots,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Music Man,” “Newsies,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and other Broadway productions, according to the music department’s website.
This year marks a return to normalcy for the bistro, which was held outdoors due to the pandemic in 2020 and with masks in 2021.
Tickets are $13 each and are limited. Until 6 p.m. on Thursday, people can purchase tickets at https://www.lewisburgmusical.org/broadway-bistro. After that time, remaining tickets can be purchased at the door on Saturday.
Walz encourages people to attend the performance, as all proceeds benefit the school’s spring musical. This spring, the musical is a high school theater classic — “Guys and Dolls.”
“If you decide to purchase tickets for the bistro, you will be allowed the option to make a donation,” Walz said. Supporters can also donate at any time by sending a check to him made payable to the Lewisburg Area High School. Email any questions to walz_j@dragon.k12.pa.us