Hillary Cree wanted to document the works of her students at Lewisburg Area High School when she launched a student-art account on Instagram four years ago.
Turns out it serves more purpose than record-keeping.
“For high school students, I noticed how much they were motivated by social media. It kind of inadvertently became a reward system. If they were really proud of something, for me to post their work made them so excited,” said Cree, who teaches AP art and design, two ceramics courses, and design and 3D.
“It’s neat to see their friends who didn’t know their talents to then see it on the art Instagram and be like, whoa, I’m so impressed by you.”
The account, @lbghsart, has 412 posts showcasing ceramics, paintings and drawing, modeling, even hand puppets.
Mia Kazakavage’s stippled pen drawing of the high school building is among the newest works featured on the account. It was also featured on the cover of the school’s curriculum guide.
“Stippling is a bunch of dots put together to create dimension and shadow,” Kazakavage, 18, senior, said Wednesday during a break from painting business windows in downtown Lewisburg for the upcoming annual Celebration of the Arts.
“I found interest in turning it into postcards and possibly selling them,” Kazakavage said.
Grace Harrison, 18, senior, has multiple works featured across multiple mediums. Harrison’s taken to combining things like clay, sewn items or embroidery with paintings. Cree guides students in their works and encouraged experimentation, Harrison said, adding that she enjoys seeing the end-work online.
“I think it’s exciting to get posted because you know she liked it but I also think it’s exciting to see other people’s art,” Harrison said.
That’s a sentiment shared by others.
“It’s very inspiring to see other students’ work but it’s also nice to have your own work on it and to see other people react to it,” Miriam Vollmayr-Lee, 17, junior, said.
Some of the works featured on @lbghsart are commissioned. An English teacher working from the book “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates sought a piece themed around civil rights. Lucas Jordan, 17, senior, researched the text before settling on a clay model: a tearful eyeball locked in shackle and chain.
“He didn’t know what some of the possibilities were outside of what he grew up being exposed to,” Jordan said of Coates’ book. “I wanted to provide the viewer with an uncomfortable feeling.”
Aside from posting her own students’ works, Cree also posts photos of works created by the students of another high school art teacher, Chrissy Emigh.
Cree said when the pandemic set in last spring, before online learning was further refined at brick-and-mortar public schools, she used Instagram to connect with students and lead remote lessons.
“Students were kind of scrolling at home, falling into the technology pit of doom. I was able to do live lessons with them, engage with them through the Stories feature and was able to use it as a teaching tool for demonstrations or live drawing,” Cree said.
“It was a nice way to connect with them in the space they were engaging,” Cree said.
