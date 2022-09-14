SUNBURY — Still looking for something to do this weekend? If live music and great beer is your thing, you’re not going to want to miss the annual Lake Augusta Wine and Brew Festival. The festival is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Sunbury Riverfront Park and is a celebration of Pennsylvania-made wine, beer and spirits.
Amie Savidge, office administrator for Sunbury Revitalization Inc., said she is hopeful that this year’s event will draw people out for some fun.
“Prior to COVID, we had been at full capacity,” said Savidge. “Then 2020 came and there was no festival. In 2021 we operated at half-capacity and now we’re trying to get back to full capacity.”
Organizing a comeback festival hasn’t been easy, but Savidge is happy to report that so far more than 20 vendors will be at the festival. They include: Susquehanna Brewing Company, Bald Bird Brewery, Bell’s Brewery, Bud Light, Buzz Tea Company, Civil War Cider, Erie Brewing Company, Fat Head Brewery, Iron Vines Winery, Lancaster Brewing, Not Your Father’s Root Beer, Rusty Rail Brewing, Shiner, Susquehanna Brewing Company, Troegs Independent Brewing, Whispering Oaks and Yuengling.
The lack of staffing experienced by some of the vendors who have participated in the festival in the past has made things difficult for some to attend, according to Savidge.
“Some of the breweries and wineries don’t have as much staff, and there are other festivals on the same day so they can’t be in two places at once,” said Savidge.
“But we’ve always had a few more breweries,” she said.
The Lake Augusta Wine & Brew Festival is one of the top two fundraisers held each year for the Sunbury Revitalization Inc. Funds raised from the festival and from RiverFest in August are currently being raised to aid in the renovation of the inside of the Albright Center, said Savidge.
“Right now working on redoing inside of the Albright Center so it can be used for events,” she said.
Bethany Umholtz-Boyer is looking forward to the festival.
“I’m looking forward to spending time with my friend — I enjoy trying wines, specifically, but will be open to taste some brews as well,” she said.
Umholtz-Boyer is also a fan of festival foods and live music.
“I’m excited about that,” she said. "I don’t get the opportunity to attend a lot of these events, but depending on how this one goes, maybe I will.”
Tickets for the festival are available online for $40 and at the door Saturday for $50, and Savidge is hoping to see ticket sales surge as the event gets closer.
For Umholtz-Boyer, the price of the ticket is worth it.
“I pre-ordered (my ticket),” she said. “It looks like there are a lot of vendors … and it’s worth it to me to get me out of the house and have access to fun with friends, live music, drinks and food, even if I have to pay extra for the food.”
Tickets for non-drinkers will also be available for purchase at the door for $10. And if you’re not into beer or wine, that’s okay, too.
“There are other things besides beer and wine,” said Savidge. “They’ll be coffee and various food trucks, yard games sponsored by Lackawanna College, Quizzo with John Mackey, music and just lots of fun. And it’s supposed to be a gorgeous day.”
Things might be a little different this year, but Savidge is still hoping for a great time.
“It’s perfect timing,” she said. “Before it starts getting chillier outside, come out and see us and enjoy the company of others and try some new beers and wines.”
For more information visit www.sunburyrevitalization.org.