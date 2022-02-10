Lake Chillisquaque at the Montour Preserve would be sustainable without pumping river water in to maintain sufficient levels, according to a study by Gannett Fleming, of Harrisburg.
That’s good news for the future of the lake and the preserve when Talen Energy ends operation of the Montour Plant and deeds the preserve over to a government entity. Talen pumps water from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to maintain adequate water levels in the lake. The plant uses lake water as coolant for the plant.
The Gannett Fleming lake level analysis found that the estimated natural waterflow from the Chillisquaque Creek system and regional precipitation is sufficient to sustain adequate water levels within the lake without additional pumping from the river.
The report is part of a March 2021 settlement agreement between the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and Talen Energy. The study examined the hydraulics and hydrology of Lake Chillisquaque to determine its sustainability.
“It was an important early step toward finding the right potential partner for the future of the Montour Preserve,” said John Zaktansky, executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. “We needed to know if the lake was going to be sustainable without the additional man-made water intake.”
The association is tasked with finding the new owner of the preserve before Talen transfers the property and $1 million to that entity.
It may be years, though, before the plant ceases operation. Talen has been clearing trees at the preserve for a proposed gas line to convert the coal-fired Montour Plant to natural gas. Company spokeswoman Taryne Williams said that the timetable for the project is contingent upon financing, but that Talen remains committed to ceasing coal burning at the plant by the end of 2025.
“If the project moves ahead, it is our intention to keep the plant running on natural gas only, which could extend operations past 2025,” Williams said. She has said the plant might not shut down for 10 to 15 years.
Dam a concern
Under Talen’s agreement with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, the company agreed to close its ash waste disposal site at the Montour Plant in seven years and stop burning coal within five years, as well as undertake more immediate conservation measures to stem water pollution near the plant. Those measures include surface water sampling of waterways downstream from the ash disposal site every quarter for the next 30 years. Talen is doing the first year of sampling, which the association will do the next 29 years, Zaktansky said.
The agreement also states Talen will donate Lake Chillisquaque, the Montour Preserve and $1 million to maintain the preserve within two years after the plant closes, as well as provide $200,000 to Riverkeeper Association to monitor pollution. That money will help homeowners test their wells, Zaktansky said.
No local government, or even the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has expressed interest in owning the preserve. Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said after the agreement was announced last March that the county was not interested in taking ownership because it would have to maintain the lake’s dam, which Talen currently maintains.
He and Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), which maintains the preserve, both said DCNR should take it over. DCNR spokesman Terry Brady said, though, the state already had about 60 state parks and forests with dams.
MARC, which leases the 650-acre Montour Preserve from Talen for $1 a year, cannot legally own property.
“The dam is definitely a concern, and it makes it difficult for certain partners that would love to get involved,” Zaktansky said.
He likened the transfer to a set of dominoes. The report was one of the dominoes. Next in the process are meetings with agencies and other potential partners.
“I’m excited,” Zaktansky said. “The next step is talking with partners. We all have an interest in keeping the preserve around for the next generation to come.”
He said there could be a scenario in which the preserve’s new owner partners with another entity that operates and maintains the dam.
The dam, a 54-foot-high, 2,000-foot-long zoned earthfill embankment, was completed in 1971 and maintained by PPL before Talen took over in 2015. Talen is required to maintain the dam until the property is transferred to a new owner.
The pipeline, 12 miles long and 42 inches in diameter, draws water from the river near Watsontown to maintain Lake Chillisquaque levels. When Talen no longer needs the lake to provide coolant to the plant, the company will transfer ownership of the preserve within two years, as stated in the agreement announced in March 2021. After that, the pipeline will not be available.
Zaktansky said the pumping apparatus is all within Talen property, so acquiring that raises all new issues.
He added, too, “They really haven’t used it to bring water over a whole lot.”
About the study
The report states that to conduct the study, “A customized computer model was developed to simulate the operations of Lake Chillisquaque and predict the lake level from 1913 to 2020 under a variety of operating scenarios. Daily inflow to the lake was simulated using correlated historical data of stream gages in the surrounding area,” according to the report.
In the model, “Water entering the lake consists of natural inflow and precipitation. Water lost from the lake includes the specified conservation release, net evaporation losses, and additional discharge to Middle Branch Chillisquaque Creek per the assigned operating rules to maintain the desired lake level. A variety of operational approaches were simulated,” according to the study.
Because there is no streamflow gauge on the Middle Branch of the Chillisquaque Creek above where it enters Lake Chillisquaque, “a survey of stream gages within approximately 40 miles of Lake Chillisquaque was performed to identify available historical streamflow data for use in synthesizing a database of daily inflows to the reservoir.”
The Gannett Fleming study included some recommendations on the frequency of checks needed to maintain an adequate water level in the lake.
While managing the dam will require specific skillsets and resources for any potential new owner, Zaktansky said he is confident that a realistic solution will be achieved.