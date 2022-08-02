DANVILLE — A borough property owner Tuesday night objected to a proposed borough “Vacant and Abandoned Property Registration Law.”
Mike Kuziak, of Valley Township, reading from a statement, told borough council the ordinance, while aimed at preventing blighted properties, doesn’t consider maintained vacant properties.
“Most times they are being cared for, taxes are being paid and any problems that are a threat to public health and safety can be dealt with by existing property maintenance codes,” he said.
Under the proposed ordinance, the owner or mortgagee of the vacant property must, within 30 days of the property becoming vacant, pay an annual non-refundable registration fee. Those fees are $450 for a commercial building, $350 per single-family residence, $250 per unit for a duplex or apartment building, and $200 for vacant land.
The borough code office may grant a waiver of the registration fee if there is proof the owner is in the process of demolition, or proof the owner is actively attempting to sell or lease the property during the vacancy at a cost of no more than 25 percent over the market rate.
Kuziak questioned the qualifications of a code enforcement officer to determine that the listing price does not exceed the market price by 25 percent.
“This is an attempt by small government to grow fatter by levying a back door tax on any property owner that chooses to just possess property in the borough,” Kuziak read. “In many other municipalities, this type of ordinance has been used as a way to take private property and redevelop it in order to grow the tax base.”
When the proposed ordinance came up on agenda, Councilman Mark Deroba suggested the council table it and send it back to the codes committee for further discussion on Aug. 23.
Food-free fires
Council also formally adopted its updated outdoor burning ordinance to allow burning without cooking.
Among the restrictions are fires must not be located fewer than 15 feet from any structure, fires shall be confined to an area that is surrounded by a noncombustible barrier, and fires must be fewer than 2 feet wide in all directions and fewer than 2 feet high. A responsible adult must be in attendance until the fire is fully extinguished.
The burning of waste is prohibited.
“The current ordinance requires cooking,” Code Enforcement Officer Ken Roberts said last month when council agreed to advertise the revised ordinance.
Roberts said the revised ordinance “keeps people from hanging a hot dog from a tree,” just to have a fire.