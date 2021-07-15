SHAMOKIN DAM — Heavy traffic is expected along Routes 11/5 in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township today for line painting.
The center/turn lane will be closed between Lori Lane in Monroe Township, near the Lowe’s Home Improvement and Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam Borough, while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs line painting.
Motorists can expect the center lane to be closed while work is being performed. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.