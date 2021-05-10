MIFFLINBURG — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 45 between Forest Hill Road in Mifflinburg and Buffalo Creek Road in Buffalo Township, Union County, for road base repairs and patching.
On Thursday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing base repairs and patching along Route 45.
A PennDOT spokesman said motorists should expect single-lane conditions with flagging while work is being performed. The work will be done during daylight hours, weather permitting.
All motorists are urged to be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through all work zones.