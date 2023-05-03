Single-lane restrictions will be in place along Route 11 and the Barry King Bridge in Northumberland today for bridge flushing.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge flushing on the Barry King Bridge between County Line Road and Duke Street in Northumberland. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.