SELINSGROVE — Lane restrictions will continue next week on Route 11 northbound and southbound in Chapman, Union and Penn townships in Snyder County, for crack sealing.
A PennDOT Pennsylvania maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between the Juniata-Snyder County line north to the Selinsgrove exit. Work will take place from Monday through Thursday during daylight hours, weather permitting. Lane closures will be in effect during the work.
PennDOT is reminding drivers to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
— THE DAILY ITEM