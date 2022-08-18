EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Interstate 80 eastbound in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.
On Tuesday, the contractor will be working on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 216.1, just east of Exit 215 (Limestoneville / Route 254). Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER