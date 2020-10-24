DANVILLE — A lane restriction will be in place starting next week on Route 54, just north of the intersection with Route 11 in Danville, Montour County, for work on the levee.
Beginning Monday through Friday, Nov. 13, work will continue daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will be installing a new access ramp to the levee. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed.
No work will be performed during the weekends. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 13, weather permitting.
Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.