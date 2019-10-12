DANVILLE — A lane restriction will be in place along Interstate 80 next week in Montour County as a highway restoration project shifts into the county. Work will take place eastbound between the Route 254 (Limestoneville) exit and the Route 54 (Danville) exit
Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, a lane restriction will be in effect for the driving lane. Traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Delays are expected, especially during hours of peak traffic. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This $4.6 million project includes concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding on I-80 westbound and eastbound.
— THE DAILY ITEM