A tractor-trailer crash along Route 15 in Union County has closed a portion of the road and put lane restrictions in place, according to PennDOT.
The lane restrictions are in place between Supplee Mill Road and Beagle Club Road in East Buffalo Township due to the crash which occurred early this morning.
A car detour is in place using Supplee Mill Road and Furnace Road. Trucks will detour by using Furnace Road, Driesbach Church Road and Route 45.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.
More details will be posted when they become available.