Lane restrictions are in place beginning today along a portion of Interstate 80 westbound in Union County.
Motorists are advised lane restrictions begin next week on the Interstate 80 westbound bridge over White Deer Pike in White Deer Township, Union County.
HRI, Inc. is starting to place barriers between mile markers 208 and 207, just west of Route 15 interchange, for demolition of the westbound structure. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while the bridge over White Deer Pike is reconstructed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, slow or stopped vehicles, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.