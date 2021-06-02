GREGG TOWNSHIP — A lane restriction will be in place along on Route 15 northbound and southbound lanes between the Lycoming County line and the Interstate 80 interchange in Gregg and White Deer townships beginning today.
Beginning at 7 a.m. this morning and running through June 9, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing patching, weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. There will be no work on the weekend.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
— THE DAILY ITEM