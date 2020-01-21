Lane restrictions will remain in place this week for soil remediation work along Interstate 80 in Union County.
Contractors will continue soil remediation work in the westbound lanes in White Deer Township, Union County. The work will take place in the area of mile marker 202.5 through Friday. Work will is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures in this area as the work is being completed.
Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.