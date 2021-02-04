TURBOTVILLE — Lane restrictions will remain in place next week on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound lanes in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform crack sealing between mile marker 5 (Turbotville Exit) and the Lycoming County line. Work will be completed during daylight hours, weather-permitting from Monday through Thursday. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while work is being performed.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.